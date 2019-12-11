UrduPoint.com
Almost 50 Injured in Bomb Attack Near NATO Base in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Forty-eight people have been injured in the car bomb attack close to the NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, which lies just north of Kabul, media reported on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Forty-eight people have been injured in the car bomb attack close to the NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, which lies just north of Kabul, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a car bomb had exploded close to a NATO convoy. A source in the military alliance rejected the speculation that the car bomb attack had specifically targeted the convoy and said that militants tried to attack the hospital being constructed near the base.

The explosion also destroyed a number of nearby buildings.

Among the 48 people injured were women and children, an Afghan official said, as aired by the 1TV broadcaster.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that Kabul police had discovered and seized a car with explosive devices and suicide vests in the area. Police forces recovered 12 suicide vests, two Kalashnikov rifles, grenades and other military equipment from the vehicle, the statement added.

