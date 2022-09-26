UrduPoint.com

Almost 50% Of French Ready To Protest Higher Retirement Age - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Almost 50% of French Ready to Protest Higher Retirement Age - Poll

Every other French citizen is ready to take to the streets if the government raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, France Info radio reported on Monday, citing a poll by Viavoice for the L'Ugict-CGT union

The poll found that 48% of the French are ready to participate in a demonstration against the pension reform, which the government plans to fulfill by next summer, and 42% are ready to go on a strike.

At the same time, 56% of those surveyed said they would prefer a reform that would lower the retirement age to 60.

The controversial reform triggered protests almost immediately after its draft was unveiled in late 2019 and early 2020, and French President Emmanuel Macron eventually promised to consider changes to the original plan.

Earlier on Monday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the reform is a priority for the government, adding that by the end of this week it would be announced exactly how the government intends to pass changes to the draft. She did not rule out the possibility that the reform would be adopted without discussion in parliament, which is allowed by the French constitution.

