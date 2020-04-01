Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Younger Than 45 - Response Center

Of 267 new coronavirus patients in Moscow, 117 are aged between 18 and 45, the city response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Of 267 new coronavirus patients in Moscow, 117 are aged between 18 and 45, the city response center said Wednesday.

The Federal response center said earlier in the day that there had been 440 new cases in 24 hours, including Moscow's 267.

According to the capital's response center, 87 new patients are aged between 46 and 65, 34 people are older than 65. Twenty-nine children have been infected.

The total number of cases in Moscow has reached 1,880.