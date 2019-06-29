Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Nearly 50 Palestinians were wounded on Friday in clashes with the Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik.

Palestinians' rallies were a continuation of a series of protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, which were further fueled by the economic forum convened by the United States in Bahrain in support of the US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Gaza protests took place even despite new agreements between the Israelis and the Palestinians, which were reportedly reached recently, including on Israel resuming fuel deliveries to the enclave's sole power station.

"Forty-nine Palestinians, including eight ambulance workers, were injured on the 64th Friday of the March of Return in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza," Qidra said.

According to Palestinian medics, dozens of people were also injured during protests in the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya in the West Bank.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.