Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israelis in West Bank

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Forty-eight Palestinians were injured in the West Bank in clashes with Israeli law enforcement during protests triggered by the recently released US Middle East plan, Erab Fuqaha, the spokeswoman for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, told Sputnik.

"Forty-eight Palestinians were wounded in clashes with the Israeli military in Ramallah, Qalqilya, Jericho and Hebron," Fuqaha said.

According to the spokeswoman, some of these Palestinians were injured with both live and rubber bullets, and several people suffered from tear gas inhalation. A total of 13 of them were hospitalized.

As outlined in the peace plan, the Palestinian state would not hold all of East Jerusalem. Instead, Palestine would receive a handful of neighborhoods that would be located outside of a security barrier constructed by Israel that would serve as a border between Israeli and Palestinian territory.

The deal has already been slammed by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who said that Jerusalem and Palestinians' rights were "not for sale." At the request of the Palestinian government, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the peace plan.