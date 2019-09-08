UrduPoint.com
Almost 50 People Tried to Break Into Roscosmos Facility Sunday Morning - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) A group of almost 50 people tried to sneak into one of Roscosmos' facilities to break the equipment and fourteen people have been arrested, the company's press service said Sunday.

On Saturday, three people were arrested by the security service of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building.

During a preliminary investigation it was found that the perpetrators were planning to take photos on the roof and inside the restricted facility, and then post them on the internet.

"The [Police] investigation found that on the night from [September] 7 to 8 another attempt was planned by another group of almost 50 people to commit acts of vandalism toward the equipment and other illegal activities," the company said in its statement.

On Sunday morning, fourteen people were arrested, according to the company.

