UrduPoint.com

Almost 500 Flights Canceled In South Korea Due To Cold Weather - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Almost 500 Flights Canceled in South Korea Due to Cold Weather - Reports

Almost 500 flights have been canceled in South Korea due to severe weather conditions as the country registered this winter's coldest day so far, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Almost 500 flights have been canceled in South Korea due to severe weather conditions as the country registered this winter's coldest day so far, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

As of 18.00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the operation of 113 passenger ships as well as 476 flights connecting the Korean Peninsula with the southern island of Jeju were suspended on various routes within the country, the report said.

The authorities plan to increase the number of inbound and outbound flights to Jeju on January 25 to 514, so that all those stranded on the island may leave.

South Korea recorded this winter's coldest air temperature on Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. The morning low hit minus 16.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul and up to minus 25.5 degrees Celsius in the northern province of Gangwon, according to the agency.

On Jeju Island, the temperature fell to minus 1.9 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfall of up to 30-50 centimeters (12-20 inches) is expected to hit the area.

Related Topics

Weather Jeju Seoul South Korea North Korea January May All

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

23 minutes ago
 Education ministry making all-out efforts to promo ..

Education ministry making all-out efforts to promote skills education:Minister f ..

12 minutes ago
 NCDs responsible for 50% of deaths in KP: Health E ..

NCDs responsible for 50% of deaths in KP: Health Experts

12 minutes ago
 E-stamper service launched in Abbottabad

E-stamper service launched in Abbottabad

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

40 minutes ago
 Secretary Livestock for adoption of profitable liv ..

Secretary Livestock for adoption of profitable livestock business

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.