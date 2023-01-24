Almost 500 Flights Canceled in South Korea Due to Cold Weather - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Almost 500 flights have been canceled in South Korea due to severe weather conditions as the country registered this winter's coldest day so far, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

As of 18.00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the operation of 113 passenger ships as well as 476 flights connecting the Korean Peninsula with the southern island of Jeju were suspended on various routes within the country, the report said.

The authorities plan to increase the number of inbound and outbound flights to Jeju on January 25 to 514, so that all those stranded on the island may leave.

South Korea recorded this winter's coldest air temperature on Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. The morning low hit minus 16.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul and up to minus 25.5 degrees Celsius in the northern province of Gangwon, according to the agency.

On Jeju Island, the temperature fell to minus 1.9 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfall of up to 30-50 centimeters (12-20 inches) is expected to hit the area.