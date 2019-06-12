UrduPoint.com
Almost 500 Taliban Fighters Freed In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Almost 500 Taliban Fighters Freed in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has freed 490 Taliban militants pardoned last month by President Ashraf Ghani, state media reported Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Afghanistan has freed 490 Taliban militants pardoned last month by President Ashraf Ghani, state media reported Wednesday.

Their release is part of an amnesty for 887 Taliban members to mark the end of islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government. It has been exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

