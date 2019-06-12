Almost 500 Taliban Fighters Freed In Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:29 PM
Afghanistan has freed 490 Taliban militants pardoned last month by President Ashraf Ghani, state media reported Wednesday
Their release is part of an amnesty for 887 Taliban members to mark the end of islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government. It has been exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).