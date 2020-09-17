Almost 5,000 Military, Over 60 Planes to Be Involved in Finnish Ruska 20 Drill - Air Force

Nearly 5,000 servicemen and more than 60 aircraft will be involved in Finland's Ruska 20 military drills scheduled from September 28 to October 6, the Finnish air forces said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Nearly 5,000 servicemen and more than 60 aircraft will be involved in Finland's Ruska 20 military drills scheduled from September 28 to October 6, the Finnish air forces said on Thursday.

"The Finnish Air Force will conduct the Ruska 20 air operations exercise from 28 September to 6 October 2020.

More than 60 aircraft and around 4,800 personnel will take part in the service's major exercise. The Swedish Air Force will also participate in Ruska 20," the press release said.

The drills, the largest exercise of the Finnish air forces in 2020, aim at enhancing the military's readiness and providing training for active-duty personnel, conscripts and reservists. Air operations can be carried out around the clock.