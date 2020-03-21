Almost 5,000 People Contract COVID-19 in Spain Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Nearly 5,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Spain over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 24,926, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Nearly 5,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Spain over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 24,926, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 324 out of 1,326 patients have died over the last 24 hours. Over 2,000people have recovered since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Germany on Saturday confirmed 2,705 new cases of the coronavirus on its soil, bringing the total toll of people infected with the virus to 16,662, according to Robert Koch Institute. The highest number of patients has been registered in the stats of Baden-Wurttemberg (3,668) and North Rhine-Westphalia (3,542).

In addition, 47 have died from the disease so far.

The number of those infected in Belgium has reached 2,815 as of Saturday with 558 of them being registered over the last 24 hours. A total of 67 patients have died from the disease.

Austria has confirmed 2,664 COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related fatalities as of Saturday. Nine patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Serbia has registered 149 confirmed cases of the disease so far, according to the national Health Ministry. Earlier this week, the authorities reported on the first death.

The number of those infected in Estonia has increased by 23 to 306 to date. Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.