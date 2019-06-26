UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 50,000 Military Specialists Attend Army-2019's Opening - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

Almost 50,000 Military Specialists Attend Army-2019's Opening - Russian Defense Ministry

Nearly 50,000 military specialists from various fields visited the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on the first day of the event, Andrey Goncharov, the head of the Main Directorate for Research Activities of the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Nearly 50,000 military specialists from various fields visited the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on the first day of the event, Andrey Goncharov, the head of the Main Directorate for Research Activities of the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.

The forum, which showcases arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Expocenter in Kubinka, a town located just outside Moscow.

"[At least] 49,422 representatives of the defense sector, scientists, developers, new weapons testers and military experts took part in the first day of the forum.

The list of participants and guests shows growing interest in the exhibition in Russia and at the international level," Goncharov said.

Defense ministry delegations from 120 countries took part in the opening ceremony of the forum, the official continued, adding that 540 representatives from foreign delegations and 101 foreign companies were in attendance.

The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday Media Event From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Agenda of Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidel ..

6 minutes ago

Three held for killing minor in Multan

6 minutes ago

Naked rider, topless row as temperatures soar in G ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish, British, Australian investors meet Minera ..

3 minutes ago

Directives issued to deptts to cope with flood lik ..

3 minutes ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ready to compromi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.