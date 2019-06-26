(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nearly 50,000 military specialists from various fields visited the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on the first day of the event, Andrey Goncharov, the head of the Main Directorate for Research Activities of the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday

The forum, which showcases arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Expocenter in Kubinka, a town located just outside Moscow.

"[At least] 49,422 representatives of the defense sector, scientists, developers, new weapons testers and military experts took part in the first day of the forum.

The list of participants and guests shows growing interest in the exhibition in Russia and at the international level," Goncharov said.

Defense ministry delegations from 120 countries took part in the opening ceremony of the forum, the official continued, adding that 540 representatives from foreign delegations and 101 foreign companies were in attendance.

The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.