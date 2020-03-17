UrduPoint.com
Almost 50,000 Safety Masks Stolen In Germany's Cologne Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Police

Almost 50,000 Safety Masks Stolen in Germany's Cologne Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Unknown criminals have stolen almost 50,000 safety masks from a hospital warehouse in the German city of Cologne, the local police said on Tuesday.

"Almost 50,000 safety masks have been stolen from the Cologne hospital's logistics center on Schanzenstrasse in [the district of ] Mülheim, Cologne," the police said in a statement published on the Presse Portal website.

The theft was discovered and reported to the police by an employee.

According to data by the Robert Koch Institute, as of Monday there are 6,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany.

