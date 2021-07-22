UrduPoint.com
Almost 55% Of Adult EU Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) A total of 200 million people in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which amounts to almost 55% of the adult population, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Thursday.

"As of now, 200 million people, or 54.7% of adult population, have been fully vaccinated in the EU. A total of 68.

4% of the adult EU population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. These are great figures, but it is very much important to see proportionate vaccination throughout the EU," Spinant said at a briefing.

It was reported earlier that Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia have lower vaccination level than other EU member states.

The bloc seeks having 70% of adult population fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

