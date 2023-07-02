Almost $550,000 Raised for Family of French Police Officer Who Shot Teenager Near Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Almost 500,000 Euros ($546,000) have been raised on the internet for the family of the French police officer who killed a teenager near Paris earlier this week, while donations for the mother of the murdered young man amount to 76,000 euros, the figures on two fundraising websites showed on Sunday.

The call for donations, titled "Supporting the Family of the Nanterre Police Officer," on the Gofundme website says that 493,166 euros were raised in two days, compared to the original goal of 50,000 euros.

More than 24,000 people have donated.

A call for donations on the Leetchi website to help the mother of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot dead be the policeman during a traffic stop in Nanterre, raised 76,323 euros. Nearly 5,000 people have participated.

The fatal shooting incident on Tuesday sparked unrest across the country. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody, but this did not stop the unrest.