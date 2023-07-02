Open Menu

Almost $550,000 Raised For Family Of French Police Officer Who Shot Teenager Near Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Almost $550,000 Raised for Family of French Police Officer Who Shot Teenager Near Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Almost 500,000 Euros ($546,000) have been raised on the internet for the family of the French police officer who killed a teenager near Paris earlier this week, while donations for the mother of the murdered young man amount to 76,000 euros, the figures on two fundraising websites showed on Sunday.

The call for donations, titled "Supporting the Family of the Nanterre Police Officer," on the Gofundme website says that 493,166 euros were raised in two days, compared to the original goal of 50,000 euros.

More than 24,000 people have donated.

A call for donations on the Leetchi website to help the mother of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot dead be the policeman during a traffic stop in Nanterre, raised 76,323 euros. Nearly 5,000 people have participated.

The fatal shooting incident on Tuesday sparked unrest across the country. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody, but this did not stop the unrest.

Related Topics

Dead Internet Police Traffic Young Paris Man Sunday Family

Recent Stories

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

29 seconds ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World