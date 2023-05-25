Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost 60 % of Asian Americans associate themselves with Democrats, but about every second Vietnamese is Republican, a new Pew Research Center poll said on Thursday

"Overall, about six-in-ten Asian American registered voters (62%) identify as Democrats or lean to the Democratic Party, and 34% are Republicans or GOP leaners," the poll said.

More than half of Americans with Chinese roots and about two-thirds of US registered voters who are Filipino, Indian (68%), or Korean (67%) identify as Democrats or lean Democratic. However, only 42% of Vietnamese Americans expressed the same opinion, while 51% identified themselves as Republicans, according to the survey.

Younger Asian voters are far more likely to support Democrats than other generations.

"Among all Asian Americans who are registered to vote, 88% of those under 30 identify with or lean to the Democratic Party, compared with 67% of those ages 30 to 49, 51% of those 50 to 64, and 48% of those 65 and older," the poll said.

At the same time, only 11% of Asian registered voters under 30 are Republicans. However, among Asians 65 and older, 43% are Republicans or Republican-leaning, it added.

Almost three-quarters of Asians born in the US (73%) and 56% of those born abroad consider themselves as Democrats.

"A quarter of U.S.-born Asians are Republicans or lean to the GOP, as are 39% of those who are foreign born," the poll noted.

The survey was conducted from July 5, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2023, among 7,006 Asian Americans.