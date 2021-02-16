Almost 60% of Americans Believe That Trump Should Have Been Convicted - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Fifty-eight percent of US citizens believe that former US President Donald Trump should have been convicted during the impeachment trial in the US Senate, a fresh poll by the ABC news broadcaster and Ipsos pollster revealed on Monday.

According to the poll, 88 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of independents said that Trump should have been convicted. However, only 14 percent of Republicans believed that Trump should have been impeached.

The survey was conducted between February 13-14, with 547 respondents aged over 18 taking part.

The margin of error amounted to 4.8 percent.

On Saturday, the US Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection at an impeachment trial triggered by the January 6 storming of the Capitol. In the final tally, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote ” at least 67 out of 100 Senators.