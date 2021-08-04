UrduPoint.com

Almost 60% Of New York Residents Say Governor Cuomo Should Resign - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Almost 60% of New York Residents Say Governor Cuomo Should Resign - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Nearly two-thirds of New York State residents say Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign over the sexual harassment accusations leveled against him in a state-sanctioned investigation, according to a new Marist poll released on Wednesday.

"In a poll conducted last night, 59 percent of New Yorkers, including 52 percent of registered Democrats, say New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign from office in light of the results of an independent investigation which found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including state employees," the poll said.

On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the months-long investigation into allegations against Cuomo concluded that he harassed multiple women, including younger colleagues, in violation of state and Federal law.

The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat and long-time political ally of the governor, has led calls by a growing number of lawmakers and party officials that Cuomo must resign.

The poll found that 32 percent of New York residents felt Cuomo should serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in November 2022 and 7 percent said they believe he did nothing wrong.

If Cuomo does not resign, then 59 percent of residents - the same percentage who say he should step down - sid they feel he should be impeached and forcibly removed by the New York State's legislative assembly.

Cuomo denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions."

Related Topics

Assembly Governor Same New York November Democrats Women From

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

10 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to fa ..

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to facilitate investment in sports

25 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

44 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

44 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.