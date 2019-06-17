UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 AG company, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, which is responsible for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has laid almost 60 percent, or over 1,440 kilometers (895 miles), of the twin pipeline, Gazprom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG company, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, which is responsible for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has laid almost 60 percent, or over 1,440 kilometers (895 miles), of the twin pipeline, Gazprom said on Monday.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues. At present, 1,441 kilometers of the pipes 58.7% of Nord Stream 2's total length have been laid in the Baltic Sea," Gazprom said in a statement, published on its Twitter feed.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through the pipeline laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.

