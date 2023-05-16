UrduPoint.com

Almost 60% Of UK Citizens Think Poorly Of Prime Minister Sunak - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Almost 60% of UK Citizens Think Poorly of Prime Minister Sunak - Poll

Almost two-thirds of UK citizens have an "unfavorable opinion" of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Almost two-thirds of UK citizens have an "unfavorable opinion" of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Tuesday.

The survey demonstrated that just 31% of respondents have a favorable opinion of the current prime minister, whereas 59% of people say they do not support Sunak.

Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer is viewed favorably by 35% of UK citizens and unfavorably by 51%, according to the poll.

In terms of the public's approval of the UK's two main political parties, just 22% of respondents support the Conservative Party, while Labour is viewed favorably by 41%, the poll also showed.

The survey was conducted among 2,012 UK citizens aged 18 or older from May 14-15.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom May From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of hea ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of head of military office at Kuwait ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE's Central Bank Sanctions 8 Local Banks Over Br ..

UAE's Central Bank Sanctions 8 Local Banks Over Breach of Loan Instructions

59 seconds ago
 PM vows to bring all culprits of May 9 riots to ju ..

PM vows to bring all culprits of May 9 riots to justice

1 minute ago
 Ukraine to Receive Custom-Built Long-Range Attack ..

Ukraine to Receive Custom-Built Long-Range Attack Drones From UK - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pak ..

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies t ..

UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies to assist Sudanese people

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.