Almost 60% of UK Citizens Think Poorly of Prime Minister Sunak - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Almost two-thirds of UK citizens have an "unfavorable opinion" of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Tuesday.

The survey demonstrated that just 31% of respondents have a favorable opinion of the current prime minister, whereas 59% of people say they do not support Sunak.

Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer is viewed favorably by 35% of UK citizens and unfavorably by 51%, according to the poll.

In terms of the public's approval of the UK's two main political parties, just 22% of respondents support the Conservative Party, while Labour is viewed favorably by 41%, the poll also showed.

The survey was conducted among 2,012 UK citizens aged 18 or older from May 14-15.