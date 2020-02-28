Almost 60 People Arrested in Italy During Raid on Sicilian Mafia - Carabinieri

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Italian law enforcement agencies arrested 59 people suspected of mafia activities during an operation directed against a group in the Sicilian province of Messina, the Carabinieri Corps said in a statement on Friday.

"The operation, dubbed 'Dynasty' was conducted within an investigation into the mafia clan from the city of Barcellona-Pozzo di Gotto, which is historically linked to the 'Cosa Nostra' from Palermo," the statement says.

The special forces of Carabinieri carried out the large-scale operation on Friday morning in the Messina region and in other regions of Italy, it says.

Those arrested are accused of involvement in mafia activities, drug smuggling, racketeering, illegal possession of weapons and other serious crimes.

According to local media reports, the group was led by the sons of the region's historical mafia leaders. The so-called godfathers themselves are currently serving sentences.