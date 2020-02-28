UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 60 People Arrested In Italy During Raid On Sicilian Mafia - Carabinieri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Almost 60 People Arrested in Italy During Raid on Sicilian Mafia - Carabinieri

Italian law enforcement agencies arrested 59 people suspected of mafia activities during an operation directed against a group in the Sicilian province of Messina, the Carabinieri Corps said in a statement on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Italian law enforcement agencies arrested 59 people suspected of mafia activities during an operation directed against a group in the Sicilian province of Messina, the Carabinieri Corps said in a statement on Friday.

"The operation, dubbed 'Dynasty' was conducted within an investigation into the mafia clan from the city of Barcellona-Pozzo di Gotto, which is historically linked to the 'Cosa Nostra' from Palermo," the statement says.

The special forces of Carabinieri carried out the large-scale operation on Friday morning in the Messina region and in other regions of Italy, it says.

Those arrested are accused of involvement in mafia activities, drug smuggling, racketeering, illegal possession of weapons and other serious crimes.

According to local media reports, the group was led by the sons of the region's historical mafia leaders. The so-called godfathers themselves are currently serving sentences.

Related Topics

Messina Palermo Italy Media From

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

45 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

51 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

57 minutes ago

Russia Says Takes All Measures for Turkey's Border ..

3 minutes ago

PSL to promote positive image of Pakistan globally ..

3 minutes ago

DG Health for dedicated entrance, counters for cor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.