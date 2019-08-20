UrduPoint.com
Almost 60 People Killed In Flash Floods In Northern India In Past 2 Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) At least 58 people were killed over the past two days as a result of thunderstorms and the subsequent flash floods in northern India, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

At least 32 people were killed in the state of Uttarakhand, and another 26 victims were in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall in these regions provoked numerous landslides and river spills.

The situation in the metropolitan region of India, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, is no better. The level of Yamuna River has already exceeded the critical level due to heavy rains. Over the past day, New Delhi authorities evacuated over 10,000 people from lowlands adjacent to the river.

In late June, heavy rains flooded the southern and western regions of India. Experts have called the current monsoon season the most destructive in the last decade.

