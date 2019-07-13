UrduPoint.com
Almost 60 Percent Of Germans Consider Merkel's Health Her Private Matter - Poll

Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:18 PM

Almost 60 percent of Germans think that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has recently experienced a number of shaking bouts in public, is not obliged to inform the society about her health condition, a poll showed Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Almost 60 percent of Germans think that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has recently experienced a number of shaking bouts in public, is not obliged to inform the society about her health condition, a poll showed Saturday.

According to the survey conducted by the Civey pollster and published by the German Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, 59.2 percent of respondents think that Merkel's health is her private matter. Meanwhile, 33.8 percent believe that the chancellor's state should be made public.

The poll also showed that most of supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party believed that Merkel should provide public with information about her condition, while majority of the respondents who support the German Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the CDU/CSU alliance thought that it was a private matter.

The poll was conducted from July 11-12 among 4,495 respondents. The margin of error constitutes 2.7 percent.

On Wednesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was the third time she was noticed trembling during an official event in less than a month. According to German media, on Thursday, the chancellor was seated as she listened to the anthems of Germany and Denmark during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

A representative of the German government's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday that Merkel was feeling fine. The same remarks were made by the chancellor herself that same day.

