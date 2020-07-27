Almost 60 Policemen Injured in Seattle Riot, 47 People Arrested - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) At least 59 law enforcement officers have been injured during civil unrest in the US city of Seattle, while 47 protesters have been arrested, according to the city police.

Earlier, the number of arrests was at 45, and the number of injured officers was only 21. The Seattle police department has declared a riot.

"In all 59 officers were injured throughout the day with one of those being hospitalized. Injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising to burns and a torn meniscus. Officers arrested 47 people by the end of the protest for assaults on officers, failure to disperse, and obstruction," the police said in a statement.

The United States has been gripped by protests after the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in late May.