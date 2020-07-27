UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 60 Policemen Injured In Seattle Riot, 47 People Arrested - Law Enforcement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Almost 60 Policemen Injured in Seattle Riot, 47 People Arrested - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) At least 59 law enforcement officers have been injured during civil unrest in the US city of Seattle, while 47 protesters have been arrested, according to the city police.

Earlier, the number of arrests was at 45, and the number of injured officers was only 21. The Seattle police department has declared a riot.

"In all 59 officers were injured throughout the day with one of those being hospitalized. Injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising to burns and a torn meniscus. Officers arrested 47 people by the end of the protest for assaults on officers, failure to disperse, and obstruction," the police said in a statement.

The United States has been gripped by protests after the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in late May.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Man George Seattle United States May All From

Recent Stories

UAE Government extends gratitude to media outlets ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

10 hours ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.