UrduPoint.com

Almost 600 New Wildfires Registered In Greece Over Several Days - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Almost 600 New Wildfires Registered in Greece Over Several Days - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Almost 600 wildfires have started in Greece in a few days, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, adding that the unprecedented heatwave makes it hard to put them out.

Speaking in a televised address, the prime minister described the last several days among the most difficult in decades and promised that everything is being done to overcome the crisis.

"However, we are facing a natural disaster at an unprecedented scale: in several days, 586 fires started across Greece. The fires that are very hard to extinguish due to the unprecedented heatwave and months-long drought," Mitsotakis said.

The official went on to thank foreign countries for helping Greece with personnel and equipment, as well as apologize for any inconvenience in the effort to fight the fires and promise to bring those responsible to account.

Mitsotakis also praised the evacuation effort, stating that 62 evacuations have been carried out in 141 districts within several days.

"There were other situations when our country suffered tragedies but endured. It will be the same this time. And we will begin healing our wounds: those who lost homes and property will be compensated, we will immediately restore woodlands in the burned areas and implement necessary measures to protect against floods," Mitsotakis added.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing the worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drought Same Greece

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

51 minutes ago
 PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

6 minutes ago
 Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

6 minutes ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

9 minutes ago
 Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hos ..

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Osseti ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.