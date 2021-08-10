Almost 600 New Wildfires Registered in Greece Over Several Days - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Almost 600 wildfires have started in Greece in a few days, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, adding that the unprecedented heatwave makes it hard to put them out.

Speaking in a televised address, the prime minister described the last several days among the most difficult in decades and promised that everything is being done to overcome the crisis.

"However, we are facing a natural disaster at an unprecedented scale: in several days, 586 fires started across Greece. The fires that are very hard to extinguish due to the unprecedented heatwave and months-long drought," Mitsotakis said.

The official went on to thank foreign countries for helping Greece with personnel and equipment, as well as apologize for any inconvenience in the effort to fight the fires and promise to bring those responsible to account.

Mitsotakis also praised the evacuation effort, stating that 62 evacuations have been carried out in 141 districts within several days.

"There were other situations when our country suffered tragedies but endured. It will be the same this time. And we will begin healing our wounds: those who lost homes and property will be compensated, we will immediately restore woodlands in the burned areas and implement necessary measures to protect against floods," Mitsotakis added.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing the worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.