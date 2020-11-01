UrduPoint.com
Almost 600 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Almost 600 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 568 refugees (170 women and 290 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

The center has added that Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities in the settlements of Douma in the Damascus province, as well as Athman and Elnaymah in the Daraa province, having cleared 5.1 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 28 explosive devices.

Over the past day Russia reported 29 ceasefire breaches across Syria, while Turkey reported a total of five, according to the Russian military.

The statement specified that 28 of the breaches reported by Russia were recorded by the Syrian government in the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia and Hama. The reconciliation center added that it could confirm none of the breaches reported by Turkey.

Russian troops additionally conducted one humanitarian delivery to the town of Hamo in the Hasakah province, giving out 440 nutrition sets weighing a total of 2.7 tonnes.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

