Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Around 580 unexploded US-made artillery shells were found on Thursday on a deserted island in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, Kyodo news agency reported.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF) found the missile duds, including phosphorous bombs, on an island near Itoman city. Shell types match the ones, used by the United States during the Pacific War.

The ammunition found has already been defused, the SDF's disposal squad told the media outlet, adding that the amount of missiles was exceptionally large. So far, no information about injuries was provided by the squad.

Various reports say that there are still about 2 tonnes of unexploded munition buried in Okinawa region. An estimate says it may take 70 to 100 more years to dispose of all duds left in the prefecture.