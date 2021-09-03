Almost 6,000 Boko Haram Militants Surrender to Nigerian Forces - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) About 6,000 Boko Haram militants have recently surrendered to the Nigerian government forces, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"More than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers, including commanders, have surrendered with their families to our troops in the North East Zone within the last few weeks," the spokesman said.

Counterinsurgency operations conducted by the troops in northeastern Nigeria from August 12 - September 2 compelled terrorists to surrender, the spokesman said. The government forces also succeeded to capture militants' equipment and ammunition as well as arrest their accomplices, he added.

Boko Haram is a rebel group based in northeastern Nigeria, including the Borno state. The organization is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks and kidnappings of school girls in the country. Nigerian ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik that Abuja may ask Moscow for assistance in fighting terrorism and resolving other security issues in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation signed by the countries in August.