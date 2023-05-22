UrduPoint.com

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Almost 60,000 pounds of chemicals used as fertilizer and an explosive became missing during a rail trip from the US state of Wyoming to California, NBC News said on Monday, citing federal records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Almost 60,000 Pounds of chemicals used as fertilizer and an explosive became missing during a rail trip from the US state of Wyoming to California, NBC News said on Monday, citing Federal records.

A rail car with ammonium nitrate left a plant operated by the Dyno Nobel company in Wyoming on April 12. The company's representative filed a relevant report on the issue with the National Response Center on May 10.

The chemical was released "due to an unknown cause," according to the report. The incident was discovered when the empty car arrived at a small town in California over 1,000 miles away from the plant, it added.

Ammonium nitrate has been a key ingredient used in terror attacks and fatal accidents, according to the news report.

However, Kristen South, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, the rail company that was transporting the chemical, reassured that it should not threaten the public.

"The fertilizer is designed for ground application and quick soil absorption. If the loss resulted from a railcar leak over the course of transportation from origin to destination, the release should pose no risk to public health or the environment," South said, as quoted by NBC News.

She noted that the investigation is ongoing, and there is no evidence of any criminal or malign activity.

A representative for Dyno Nobel told local media in California that they believe that the loss was a result of leakage while the rail car was in transit.�

