UrduPoint.com

Almost 65% Of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected In 2024 - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The majority of US Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll out Monday.

A total of 64% Democratic voters say they prefer a new candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign, the survey said. Only 13% of US voters believe that the country is on the right track, according to the poll.

In June, the White House confirmed that Biden will seek reelection in 2024, denying claims that his age could pose a problem. The administration said it is not focused on the age issue and the president's priority is to work to the benefit of American people and improve their lives.

This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay - it's fallacious."

Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection plans, including former spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.

In April, The Hill reported that Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024 , without specifying when the two had this conversation.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Trump David New York April June December Democrats

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.