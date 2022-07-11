Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024 - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The majority of US Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll out Monday.

A total of 64% Democratic voters say they prefer a new candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign, the survey said. Only 13% of US voters believe that the country is on the right track, according to the poll.

In June, the White House confirmed that Biden will seek reelection in 2024, denying claims that his age could pose a problem. The administration said it is not focused on the age issue and the president's priority is to work to the benefit of American people and improve their lives.

This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay - it's fallacious."

Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection plans, including former spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.

In April, The Hill reported that Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024 , without specifying when the two had this conversation.