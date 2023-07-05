Open Menu

Almost 650 People Referred To Hospitals Over Sandstorms In Southeastern Iran - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Nearly 650 people have been referred to hospitals due to sandstorms in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan over the past three days, Majid Mohebbi, the head of the provincial crisis management center, said on Wednesday.

"Due to a new wind wave in the Sistan region, 647 people in five cities have sought medical attention since July 2 ...

Eighty-eight of them have been hospitalized," the official was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Last week, Mohebbi said one person died and nearly 1,200 others were hospitalized as a result of a dust storm that raged for several consecutive days in Sistan and Baluchestan. The head of the provincial branch of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Seyed Mohammad Mehdi Sajjadi, said the organization had helped 1,572 people injured in the wake of June 27-30 sand storms.

