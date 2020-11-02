UrduPoint.com
Almost 67% Algerians Vote For Constitutional Amendments In Referendum - Election Authority

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:26 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Up to 67 percent of voters who participated in the Algerian referendum on amendments to the constitution, have backed proposed changes to the country' main legal document, the president of the Independent National Authority for Elections, Mohammed Sharafi, said on Monday.

Over 24 million Algerian citizens were eligible to participate in the referendum, which took place on Sunday.

"A total of 66.8 percent of voters have backed the amendments, which is equal to 3,335,000 people, and 33.2 percent have voted against them," Sharafi told a briefing broadcast by Algerian tv channels.

A number of violations have been registered during the referendum in two provinces, Sharafi added, noting that the turnout amounted to 23.72 percent and the outcome of the voters' will was evident.

In September, the government of Algeria approved the introduction of amendments to the constitution, and the document was approved by the country's parliament before being voted on in the referendum.

The draft amendments address the issues of presidential term limits and anti-corruption measures, as well as provisions for social justice as per public demands.

In February 2019, Algerians took to the streets when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his intent to run for a fifth term in office.

Bouteflika eventually stepped down and Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who previously served as the country's prime minister, was sworn in as Algeria's new president. Tebboune, 74, has promised to implement constitutional amendments that limit the president's powers and toughen the fight against corruption.

