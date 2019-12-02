UrduPoint.com
Almost 670 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:23 PM

Close to 670 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Close to 670 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"Over the past day, in total 668 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 289 people (87 women and 147 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 379 people (114 women and 193 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 3.

1 hectares (7.6 acres) of territory and defused 39 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin added.

According to the text, more than 480,000 refugees have returned to Syria since July 18, 2018, including more than 152,000 from Lebanon and more than 328,000 from Jordan.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

