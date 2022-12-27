UrduPoint.com

Almost 6,900 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since February 24 - OHCHR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Almost 6,900 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since February 24 - OHCHR

Nearly 6,900 civilians have been killed and more than 10,900 wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation, according to an updated UN Human Rights Office report released Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Nearly 6,900 civilians have been killed and more than 10,900 wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation, according to an updated UN Human Rights Office report released Tuesday.

"From 24 February 2022... to 26 December 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 17,831 civilian casualties in the country: 6,884 killed and 10,947 injured," the report read.

Out of those, 2,116 casualties, with 483 killed and 1,633 wounded, were registered on the territories controlled by Russian troops, the UN human rights body said.

According to UN estimates, of the 6,884 fatalities, 2,719 were men and 1,832 were women. The number also includes 175 girls and 216 boys, as well as 38 children and 1,904 adults whose gender is unknown, the report added.

The wounded included 2,364 men, 1,709 women, 229 girls and 318 boys, as well as 253 children and 6,074 adults of unknown gender, according to OHCHR.

Most reported civilian casualties were caused by "the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the report read.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February December Women From

Recent Stories

Shiffrin goes 'full gas' in Semmering to close on ..

Shiffrin goes 'full gas' in Semmering to close on Vonn record

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations: Rana ..

Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations: Rana Tanveer

5 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary observed i ..

Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary observed in AJK with due solemnity

10 minutes ago
 20 workshops underway to train journalists on mode ..

20 workshops underway to train journalists on modern trends in journalism

12 minutes ago
 3 people killed in "honor killing" in Mastung

3 people killed in "honor killing" in Mastung

12 minutes ago
 US Court Sentences Man to 16 Years for Plot to Kid ..

US Court Sentences Man to 16 Years for Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.