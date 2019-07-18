Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian Northeast - Emergency Services

About 5.7 million people are currently in a flood zone in the Indian northeastern state of Assam, which has been suffering from heavy rains for over a week, the region's emergency services said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) About 5.7 million people are currently in a flood zone in the Indian northeastern state of Assam, which has been suffering from heavy rains for over a week, the region's emergency services said.

Over 151,000 people were relocated to temporary camps earlier in the week due to the calamity, which has affected 30 of Assam's 33 districts and flooded 4,600 villages.

The flooding has killed 30 people so far, according to officially confirmed data. Up to 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Indian military, including the air force, are currently evacuating local residents.

Assam's infrastructure has suffered greatly from the calamity, with damaged bridges and washed out roads hampering the rescue operations.

The disaster has also affected the Kaziranga National Park, which is home to endangered horned rhinos and other rare animals. Despite the fact that many species have managed to take shelter on special platforms built for just such situations, over 50 animals were affected.