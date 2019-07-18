UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 6Mln People Remain In Flood Zone In Indian Northeast - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:48 PM

Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian Northeast - Emergency Services

About 5.7 million people are currently in a flood zone in the Indian northeastern state of Assam, which has been suffering from heavy rains for over a week, the region's emergency services said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) About 5.7 million people are currently in a flood zone in the Indian northeastern state of Assam, which has been suffering from heavy rains for over a week, the region's emergency services said.

Over 151,000 people were relocated to temporary camps earlier in the week due to the calamity, which has affected 30 of Assam's 33 districts and flooded 4,600 villages.

The flooding has killed 30 people so far, according to officially confirmed data. Up to 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Indian military, including the air force, are currently evacuating local residents.

Assam's infrastructure has suffered greatly from the calamity, with damaged bridges and washed out roads hampering the rescue operations.

The disaster has also affected the Kaziranga National Park, which is home to endangered horned rhinos and other rare animals. Despite the fact that many species have managed to take shelter on special platforms built for just such situations, over 50 animals were affected.

Related Topics

India Flood From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pak ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing pledges 50 mln USD to help families of air ..

3 minutes ago

Agriculture, fishery, forestry key to Australia's ..

3 minutes ago

Could targeting this enzyme halt ovarian cancer?

3 minutes ago

Rain to resume in Lahore today (Friday)

9 minutes ago

Judge Malik wants to file an FIR against Maryam Na ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.