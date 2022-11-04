UrduPoint.com

Almost 70% Of Germans Discontent Gov't - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Almost 70% of Germans Discontent Gov't - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Almost seven out of ten Germans are dissatisfied with the work of the three-way coalition government, according to a survey by the German political research company Infratest dimap, released on Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.

The poll indicated that 69% of Germans are dissatisfied with the work of the parties of the ruling coalition, namely the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. The approval rating of the so-called traffic light coalition is at an all-time low.

According to the survey, 55% of respondents believe that the German government is not making sufficient diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Also, 49% believe that Germany should reduce its economic cooperation with China.

The survey showed that 66% of Germans, which is nine percentage points more than in October, are very concerned about their inability to pay the bills amid rising energy and food prices.

The poll was conducted among 1,307 respondents from October 31 to November 2. The maximum margin of error is 2 to 3 percentage points.

World

