Almost 70% Of Russians Believe Recent Regional Elections Were Conducted Fairly - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

A total of 69% of Russians are confident that the 2022 fall regional elections were held fairly and honestly a 3% increase from 2020, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday

Another 18% believe that the elections were held "definitely unfairly," and 13% found it difficult to assess the level of the event's fairness.

Meanwhile, the elections results are trusted by 66% of respondents a 5% rise from 2020. The number of those who do not trust the results decreased in two straight years from 28% to 23%.

The number of those, who have found it difficult to decide whether they trust the elections outcome, stands at at 11%, just as in 2020.

According to VCIOM, 16% of Russians have heard about the 2022 regional elections in the country for the first time during the survey.

The telephone poll was conducted in Russia on September 16. In total, 1,600 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The data was weighted by socio-demographic parameters. The statistical margin of error with a probability of 95% does not exceed 2.5%.

