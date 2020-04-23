Almost 70% of Spanish Nurses Handling Coronavirus Patients Lack Protective Gear - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) About seven in ten nurses (67.7 percent) tending to coronavirus patients in Spain lack protective medical equipment, a large-scale survey conducted by the national nursing association has found.

The Spanish Council of Nurses says only a quarter of health care workers polled said they had enough protective equipment, 4.4 percent said they had none at all and 2.1 percent said they had plenty.

Almost three-quarters said they needed more masks, 55 percent needed more protective suits and a half of nurses needed gowns.

Spain has so far reported over 33,000 cases of infection among medical workers, with 30 of them dying. Medical unions have complained to the Supreme Court about lack of adequate protective equipment.

The survey has found that 37 percent of nurses blamed supply shortages for infections among medical staff, 42 percent attributed them to working with undiagnosed coronavirus patients, while 6.2 percent pointed to worker-to-worker transmission.