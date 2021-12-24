Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelenskyy Should Not Run for New Term - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday.

Former entertainer, Zelenskyy took office in the spring of 2019 after securing 30.24% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, leaving behind then President Petro Poroshenko, and winning with 73.22% in the second round. He then stated that he was going to stay for only one term.

The survey, conducted in the end of November, showed that only 3% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy will fulfill all of his election promises by the end of his term in office, 15% think that he will fulfill most of his election promises, 18% less than half of them, 24.

5% a small part of the promises, and 29% that he will not fulfill a single promise.

At the same time, 18% of respondents said that Zelenskyy should run for a second presidential term, and 67.5% replied that he should not.

Nearly half of all those polled, or 42.5%, expressed the opinion that the president's Servant of the People party is worse than the "old" parties, 33% said that it did not differ significantly from them, and only 14% of citizens were sure that the party was indeed the "party of new people that makes positive changes in the society."

The face-to-face survey covered over 2,000 Ukrainians aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Donbas territories not controlled by Kiev.