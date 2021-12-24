UrduPoint.com

Almost 70% Of Ukrainians Believe Zelenskyy Should Not Run For New Term - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelenskyy Should Not Run for New Term - Poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday.

Former entertainer, Zelenskyy took office in the spring of 2019 after securing 30.24% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, leaving behind then President Petro Poroshenko, and winning with 73.22% in the second round. He then stated that he was going to stay for only one term.

The survey, conducted in the end of November, showed that only 3% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy will fulfill all of his election promises by the end of his term in office, 15% think that he will fulfill most of his election promises, 18% less than half of them, 24.

5% a small part of the promises, and 29% that he will not fulfill a single promise.

At the same time, 18% of respondents said that Zelenskyy should run for a second presidential term, and 67.5% replied that he should not.

Nearly half of all those polled, or 42.5%, expressed the opinion that the president's Servant of the People party is worse than the "old" parties, 33% said that it did not differ significantly from them, and only 14% of citizens were sure that the party was indeed the "party of new people that makes positive changes in the society."

The face-to-face survey covered over 2,000 Ukrainians aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Donbas territories not controlled by Kiev.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Same Kiev November 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Scandinavian Nations' Accession to NATO Would Have ..

Scandinavian Nations' Accession to NATO Would Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Belarus Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for 2 Oppos ..

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for 2 Opposition Activists

6 minutes ago
 PM's initiatives for highlighting Holy Prophet's s ..

PM's initiatives for highlighting Holy Prophet's sanctity issue must be acknowle ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan paid rich tribute to Jinnah

Governor Balochistan paid rich tribute to Jinnah

6 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires Over Lviv Consulate ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI Govt puts country on path of development: Ghul ..

PTI Govt puts country on path of development: Ghulam Sarwar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.