Almost 70% of Ukrainians Do Not Believe Donbas Conflict Will Be Settled in 2021 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Sixty-nine percent of Ukrainians do not believe that a resolution to the conflict in the eastern Donbas region will occur in 2021, and 20 percent think that it is possible, a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, released on Monday, said, adding that the others said it was difficult for them to answer.

Also, 85 percent of respondents did not believe that corrupt officials will be punished the next year, and only 10 percent said they did. Those who did not believe in the establishment of a fair justice system accounted for 83 percent, as opposed to 18 percent of those who believed in it.

The results also stated that 82 percent of Ukrainians did not believe that the crime rate would decrease in the country, while 10 percent said the opposite, and the rest found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from December 5-13 among 2,004 adults across Ukraine, excluding areas in the country's east that are not controlled by Kiev. The margin of error does not exceed 3.3 percent. The survey was financed by the Netherlands' Fund for Regional Partnership - MATRA.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation in the Donbas region after its residents refused to recognize the new government. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.