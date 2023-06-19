UrduPoint.com

Almost 70% Of Ukrainians Want To Change Parliament's Composition - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Over two-thirds of Ukrainians would want to see changes to the parliament's current convocation and just under 50% expressed similar views about the government, a poll by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed on Monday.

Seventy-three percent of Ukrainians want changes to the authorities in general to some extent.

The overwhelming majority, 69%, want different people in the parliament and 47% want a government reshuffle, the poll showed.

Another 23% said they would want a different president than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The poll was conducted from May 26 to June 5 via telephone interviews among 1,029 respondents aged over 18. The pollster said its sampling was representative enough to reflect public opinion nationwide.

