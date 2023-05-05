UrduPoint.com

Almost 70 People Arrested In Anti-Mafia Operation On Italy's Sicily

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) In total, 68 people were arrested on the Italian island of Sicily early on Friday morning during a large-scale operation against organized crime, the Carabinieri, the Italian national gendarmerie, have said.

About 400 law enforcement officers conducted numerous arrests and searches during the operation codenamed "Carback." As a result, 68 people belonging to two large criminal groups operating in this Sicilian region were taken into custody. One of the groups was engaged in large-scale car theft, while the second specialized in cocaine smuggling.

Those arrested are charged with participation in criminal activities, car theft, drug trafficking, extortion, illegal possession of weapons and other serious crimes. As part of the operation, several members of well-known mafia clans of Milan were arrested as well, the Carabinieri have said.

Apart from those arrested, about 20 more people are under investigation in the case, which is being conducted by the anti-mafia division in the municipality of Catania.

