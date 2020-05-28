UrduPoint.com
Almost 70 Percent Of S.Korean Youth Agree Reunification With N.Korea Necessary - Poll

Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:58 PM

Almost 70 Percent of S.Korean Youth Agree Reunification With N.Korea Necessary - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) At least 68 percent of South Korean youngsters support the idea of a united Korea, and believe that reunification of the two countries of the peninsula is necessary, a poll conducted by the South Korean National Youth Policy Institute (NYPi) and cited by the Yonhap news Agency showed on Thursday.

Over 3,200 elementary, middle and high school students were surveyed by the poll, according to Yonhap.

More than 28 percent of South Korean teens said that reunification would make the country stronger, 23.2 percent said that it would deescalate tensions on the peninsula, while another 20 percent said a united Korea was necessary due to the same ethnic roots of the population of two Koreas.

At the same time, 13 percent of respondents said that reunification was impossible to achieve, while just less than 20 percent said that it could happen within the next 5-10 years. Others said that a much longer time was required to achieve the goal, according to NYPi.

Moreover, 75 percent of South Korean youth said that inter-Korean youth exchange programs were necessary, while over 62 percent of respondents said that they would participate in such programs.

Since 1953, following the end of the Korean war, the two countries have been divided by the demilitarized zone, which serves as the border. The conflict ended in an armistice but no peace treaty has ever been signed.

