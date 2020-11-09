Almost 700 Criminals Arrested for Wildlife Crimes in Global Police Operation - Interpol

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Almost 700 criminals have been arrested and over 2,000 seizures of wildlife and forestry products performed as a result of a prolonged international police and customs operation, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) announced on Monday.

According to Interpol, Operation Thunder 2020 lasted from September 14 to October 2020. It involved the efforts of 103 countries, coordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organization.

"Focusing on pre-identified routes and hotspots, Operation Thunder 2020 resulted in more than 2,000 seizures of wildlife and forestry products. In total, 699 offenders were apprehended and at least one INTERPOL," the organization said in a statement, adding that more arrests and prosecutions are expected.

The Interpol secretary general, Jurgen Stock, has said that wildlife and forestry crimes are the fourth largest illegal trade in the world.

"Wildlife and forestry crime often occurs hand in hand with tax evasion, corruption, money laundering and even murder, with organized crime groups using the same routes to smuggle protected wildlife as they do people, weapons, drugs and other illegal products," Stock said.

Interpol estimates that 45,500 live animal and plant specimen have been seized during the operation.