UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 700 Criminals Arrested For Wildlife Crimes In Global Police Operation - Interpol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:58 PM

Almost 700 Criminals Arrested for Wildlife Crimes in Global Police Operation - Interpol

Almost 700 criminals have been arrested and over 2,000 seizures of wildlife and forestry products performed as a result of a prolonged international police and customs operation, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Almost 700 criminals have been arrested and over 2,000 seizures of wildlife and forestry products performed as a result of a prolonged international police and customs operation, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) announced on Monday.

According to Interpol, Operation Thunder 2020 lasted from September 14 to October 2020. It involved the efforts of 103 countries, coordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organization.

"Focusing on pre-identified routes and hotspots, Operation Thunder 2020 resulted in more than 2,000 seizures of wildlife and forestry products. In total, 699 offenders were apprehended and at least one INTERPOL," the organization said in a statement, adding that more arrests and prosecutions are expected.

The Interpol secretary general, Jurgen Stock, has said that wildlife and forestry crimes are the fourth largest illegal trade in the world.

"Wildlife and forestry crime often occurs hand in hand with tax evasion, corruption, money laundering and even murder, with organized crime groups using the same routes to smuggle protected wildlife as they do people, weapons, drugs and other illegal products," Stock said.

Interpol estimates that 45,500 live animal and plant specimen have been seized during the operation.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption World Police Drugs Same Money September October Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

EU Ready to Take Fresh Start in Trade Relations Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president Thaci appears at war crimes co ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal had great affection with Germany: Env ..

3 minutes ago

Six family members sustain critical injuries in ro ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-president Morales makes Bolivia return from exi ..

7 minutes ago

Biegun Says US Wishes to Find Way Forward, Explore ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.