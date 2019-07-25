UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 700 Summary Executions In DR Congo In Six Months: UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Almost 700 summary executions in DR Congo in six months: UN

Nearly 700 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo were victims of summary and extrajudicial executions this year, with a third carried out by security forces, the United Nations reported on Thursday

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Nearly 700 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo were victims of summary and extrajudicial executions this year, with a third carried out by security forces, the United Nations reported on Thursday.

In the six months between January and June, which followed a momentous presidential election in December, security and law enforcement officials were responsible for at least 245 extrajudicial killings and armed groups carried out at least 418 summary executions, according to a UN half-year report from its joint office for Human Rights (UNJHRO).

The organisation documented 3,039 human rights violations and abuses throughout the DRC, down from 3,324 in the same period last year, said Abdul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Human Rights Office in the DRC.

He said members of the security forces were responsible for 59 percent of the violations and armed groups 41 percent.

"Among the state agents, the (Congolese) soldiers... are those who committed the greatest number of violations, with more than a quarter of the total number of violations documented by the UNJHRO during the six months," Thioye added.

More than three quarters of the abuses were committed in provinces affected by conflict, with nearly half the atrocities carried out by state agents and the other half by armed group, he said.

Thioye said that the overall decline in rights violations was largely down to the change in the political scene since January -- when President Felix Tshisekedi took over from his predecessor Joseph Kabila, who was in power for 18 years.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Same Congo January June December From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

2 hours ago

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

2 hours ago

Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, a ..

2 hours ago

Essebsi: veteran politician who ushered in Tunisia ..

2 seconds ago

Air strikes kill 12 civilians in northwest Syria: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.