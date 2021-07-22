MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Five member states of the World Trade Organization (WTO) alone will account for three quarters of the entire global output of COVID-19 vaccines this year, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Wednesday.

"Production remains highly centralized - about 75% of this year's vaccines appear set to come from five WTO members - China, India, Germany, the United States, and France. And there is little transparency with regard to vaccine contracts or input markets, though the new COVAX marketplace should help match input demand with supply," Okonjo-Iweala stated at a high-level dialogue on "Expanding COVID-19 vaccine manufacture to promote equitable access.

"

Discriminatory access to vaccines is a root cause of the unequal recovery of the global economy, in which developed economies are rebounding quickly while the rest are lagging behind, she said.

The lack of full transparency in vaccine supply deals is another reason for concern, according to Okonjo-Iweala.