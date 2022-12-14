Almost $766Mln to Be Allocated for Seven EU Members Affected by Natural Disasters

UrduPoint.com

The European Parliament approved on Wednesday allocation of almost 720 million euros ($766 million) of the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) for seven member states that were affected by natural disasters in 2021.

"The ��718.5 million in aid from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) will be distributed... The aid package was approved by 555 votes in favour, 7 votes against and 4 abstentions," the parliament said.

According to the statement, to repair the damage caused by floods in July 2021, Germany will receive 612.6 million euros, Belgium - 87.7 million euros, the Netherlands - 4.7 million euros, Luxembourg - 1.8 million euros and 797,520 euros will be transferred to Austria, while Spain and Greece will receive 9.

5 and 1.4 million euros respectively to deal with consequences of volcanic eruptions.

"However, combating the causes of climate change should be the priority for the EU, to minimise the impact and occurrence of extreme weather events in the future," European lawmaker Henrike Hahn noted.

In July 2021, catastrophic floods caused by heavy showers stroke several European countries, which resulted in deaths of at least 243 people and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The EUSF was established to facilitate member states' protection and restoration efforts in relation to severe natural disasters in 2002, following catastrophic floods in Central Europe.

