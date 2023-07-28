Open Menu

Almost 77% Of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Almost 77% of Russian citizens trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while over 73% approve of his actions, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday

A total of 76.8% of the respondents answered in the affirmative when asked whether they trusted Putin.

�Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, were also in the top three with 59.9% and 32.3% of the respondents trusting them, respectively.

A total of 73.2% of the respondents said they approved of Putin's actions, while 51.4% approved of the actions of Mishustin, and only 48.5% said they approved the actions of the Russian government.

The poll was carried out by telephone interview on a stratified, dual-base random sample of landline and mobile numbers from July 17-23 among 1,600 adult Russian citizens.

