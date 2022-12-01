Almost $8 Bln Worth of Russian Assets Frozen in Switzerland - Swiss Economy Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Since the beginning of Russia's special operation a total of assets worth $7.94 billion have been frozen in Switzerland, as well as 15 real estate properties, the Swiss Ministry of Economy said on Thursday.

"As of 25 November, the total of frozen financial assets amounts to 7.5 billion francs ($7.94 billion); 15 properties in 6 cantons are also blocked," the statement said.