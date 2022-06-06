UrduPoint.com

Almost 80 Americans Killed In Gun Violence Over Weekend - Report

June 06, 2022

Almost 80 Americans Killed in Gun Violence Over Weekend - Report

Almost 80 people were killed and several dozen injured in gun violence across the United States over the weekend, Gun Violence Archive revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Almost 80 people were killed and several dozen injured in gun violence across the United States over the weekend, Gun Violence Archive revealed on Monday.

The bloodiest incident occurred in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where three individuals were killed and 12 injured, the report said. Another three people were killed in Michigan, with two more people dead and 12 injured in Tennessee.

The total number of gun violence deaths in the US has been approaching 19,000 since 2013, including more than 700 children, according to the report.

Another 15,742 people were injured in almost 250 mass shooting incidents, it added.

President Joe Biden during his June 3 national address urged lawmakers to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that may help curb the trend of mass shootings in the United States.

Biden's comments came a day after a hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1; a school massacre in Texas on May 24; and a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.

